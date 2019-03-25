Popular Topics
2 ANC KZN mayors linked to political killings to appear in court

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said on Sunday it was not worried that the arrests of its mayors would negatively affect the party at the voting polls in May.

Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba. Picture: Newcastle Municipality/Facebook.
Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba. Picture: Newcastle Municipality/Facebook.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two mayors linked to political killings in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Harry Gwala District Municipality Mayor Mluleki Ndobe is expected to apply for bail after he was arrested last week in connection with the murder of African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa in 2017.

Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who spent the weekend behind bars, is also expected to appear in court after he was linked to the assassination of the youth league’s regional chair Wandile Ngubeni in 2016.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said on Sunday it was not worried that the arrests of its two mayors would negatively affect the party at the polls in May.

The party's Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the law should be allowed to take its courts before conclusions are made.

“Bear in mind that one is innocent until proven guilty, and it is the principle of the country that is being used.”

Simelane-Zulu said each league within the party had the right to their own views about what should happen to the arrested mayors.

“It is not an indication of any confusion, but it’s a fact that you have structures that are there that must engage with each other. The ANCYL has their own view and it’s their right to have a view.”

She said the party was happy with the progress made by the Hawks in rooting out those responsible for the political killings in the province.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

