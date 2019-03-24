Two paramedics robbed at gunpoint in Khayelitsha

The criminals stole cellphones, wallets, wedding rings, radios and an undisclosed amount of cash.

CAPE TOWN - Attacks on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers continue in Cape Town with two paramedics being the latest to be attacked.

It’s understood the pair was robbed at gunpoint in Harare, Khayelitsha, on Saturday night while they were responding to an emergency call near the Saint John's Church.

Western Cape EMS spokesperson Robert Daniels said: “The two male EMS practitioners were robbed of personal belongings and left severely traumatized. A criminal case was opened with the police and the victims of the attack are currently receiving trauma counselling.”

Last week, an ambulance crew escaped unharmed after they were held at gunpoint during an attempted robbery while responding to a call in Kraaifontein.

In recent years, attacks on paramedics have escalated with the Western Cape Health Department condemning such incidents.

