TB survivors want to use experiences to change how hospitals deal with disease

DHET allocates R967m to NSFAS to settle historic debt owed to universities
Britain must resolve Brexit but changing PM May wouldn't help, Hammond says
Radio DJ veteran David Blood has died
Academics await to get response from Pandor on addressing sex offences
China confident of achieving key 2019 economic targets, vice premier says
AgriSA working towards introducing more solar-run farms
DHET allocates R967m to NSFAS to settle historic debt owed to universities
Radio DJ veteran David Blood has died
Academics await to get response from Pandor on addressing sex offences
AgriSA working towards introducing more solar-run farms
JMPD says no major incidents at FNB Stadium after Ed Sheeran concert
ANC to campaign in churches, social spaces ahead of May elections
KZN ANCYL calls for removal of all leaders implicated in political killings
KZN ANCYL welcomes clampdown on political killings as local mayor arrested
DA chief whip Steenhuisen labels FF Plus a party of the past
Vote out ANC like you voted out apartheid govt - Maimane
Let the law take its course, ANC KZN on arrested Mayor Mahlaba
Mbalula clarifies Guptas involvement in his sports minister appointment
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourse
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South Africa
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rights
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary media
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the news
Eskom: No power cuts scheduled for Sunday but systems remain tight, vulnerable
CT farmers concerned about impact of power cuts on businesses
'Keep calm': Load shedding higher than stage 2 not likely, says Eskom
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SA
Rand flat after post Fed rally
Eskom hopes to keep load shedding to lower levels over the weekend
JMPD says no major incidents at FNB Stadium after Ed Sheeran concert
Barbra Streisand clarifies Michael Jackson comments
Lotto results: Saturday, 23 March 2019
DJ Tira receives backlash for promoting woman beater Mampintsha's new song
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Windsor move delayed
SA defends Trevor Noah as Americans support canning of show
Kanye West sells Yeezys for mental health charity
JMPD officers deployed to FNB Stadium ahead of Ed Sheeran concert
PowerBall Results: Friday, 22 March 2019
World number one Osaka stunned by Hsieh in Miami
Mourinho targets June return to club management
Dutch not favourites against struggling Germany - Van Dijk
Sports Dept welcomes UN Human Rights Council decision to defend Semenya
Portugal draw blank against Ukraine on Ronaldo's return
Mexico give manager Martino a winning start, beat Chile 3-1
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyed
Cyclone Idai: A call for help
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike again
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay Gupta
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load shedding
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights Day
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
IEC: We will have contingency plans for load shedding during elections
Elections 2019: All the numbers you need to know
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom grid
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emails
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 months
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woes
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SA
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African context
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debt
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosis
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving on
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In Elections
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallenge
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic Masculinity
CARTOON: Soweto's Power Debate
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her Luck
CARTOON: Raising Suspicions
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
TB survivors want to use experiences to change how hospitals deal with disease
Sunday is World TB Day created to raise awareness around one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.
CAPE TOWNB - Two TB survivors say they want to use their experiences to bring about change in how hospitals and communities deal with the disease.
Sunday is World TB Day created to raise awareness around one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.
According to the World Health Organization nearly 4,500 people lose their lives to TB each day.
Doctors Without Borders says TB remains the leading cause of death in South Africa, claiming over 78,000 lives in 2017.
More than a dozen Tuberculosis survivors are working with the organisation as part of a campaign to raise awareness about the illness.
Doctor Zolelwa Sifumba, from East London, is one of them.
#WorldTBDay @MSF_southafrica says #TB remains the leading cause of death in South Africa, claiming over 78 000 lives in 2017. @MoniqueMortlock— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 24, 2019
Sifumba contracted Multi-Drug Resistant TB in 2012 when she was a med student. After seeing how poor infection control was in some of the hospitals she'd worked in, Sifumba decided to work towards changing this by joining an NGO called TB Proof.
"Day in and day out we're seeing people in hospitals that have TB, but because of the hospitals and the lack of isolation cubicles these people are within the wards with people who don't have TB. So we're getting a situation now where you'll come to the hospital for one illness, get cured and leave the hospital with TB," she said.
Noludwe Mabadlela, who was pregnant when she picked up the disease in 2017, lost her baby. She's now working with Doctors Without Borders, as an activist in Khayelitsha.
"Most people don't have knowledge when it comes to TB. People are associating TB with HIV and people with TB are stigmatised in society. So that is why I stood up as an example that I had TB, I've beaten it, and anyone can get TB."
