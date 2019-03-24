Popular Topics
SU says buildings safety improved after student left paralysed in residence fire

That student has now received a R15 million settlement with the institution, after a lengthy court battle.

Stellenbosch University. Picture: www.sun.ac.za.
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University says it's improved the safety of buildings on campus.

The upgrades started in 2010, three years after a fire at a men's residence left one student paralysed.

That student has now received a R15 million settlement with the institution, after a lengthy court battle.

In 2016 the Western Cape High Court found that Stellenbosch University should've taken reasonable steps to safeguard against a repeat of a fire at another residence on campus before the 2007 one.

The university said it embarked on a campus-wide project in 2010 to improve the safety of its buildings, including reducing the risk of fire.

During his third year as a student in 2007, Izak Potgieter, jumped from his third-floor room window to escape a fire that had broken out at the Eendrag men's residence.

He sustained burn wounds and was left paraplegic.

Timeline

