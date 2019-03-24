SU says buildings safety improved after student left paralysed in residence fire

-
SU says buildings safety improved after student left paralysed in residence fireLocal
-
Strong 6.1-magnitude quake jolts eastern IndonesiaWorld
-
Sars to resume talks with trade unions ahead of planned wage strikeLocal
-
Ottery residents demand housing protest be taken seriously by City of CTLocal
-
KZN ANCYL calls for removal of all leaders implicated in political killingsPolitics
-
Eskom: No power cuts scheduled for Sunday but systems remain tight, vulnerableBusiness
Popular Topics
-
SU says buildings safety improved after student left paralysed in residence fireLocal
-
Sars to resume talks with trade unions ahead of planned wage strikeLocal
-
Ottery residents demand housing protest be taken seriously by City of CTLocal
-
KZN ANCYL calls for removal of all leaders implicated in political killingsPolitics
-
Eskom: No power cuts scheduled for Sunday but systems remain tight, vulnerableBusiness
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 23 March 2019Local
Popular Topics
-
KZN ANCYL calls for removal of all leaders implicated in political killingsPolitics
-
KZN ANCYL welcomes clampdown on political killings as local mayor arrestedPolitics
-
DA chief whip Steenhuisen labels FF Plus a party of the pastPolitics
-
Vote out ANC like you voted out apartheid govt - MaimanePolitics
-
Let the law take its course, ANC KZN on arrested Mayor MahlabaPolitics
-
Mbalula clarifies Guptas involvement in his sports minister appointmentPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
CT farmers concerned about impact of power cuts on businessesLocal
-
'Keep calm': Load shedding higher than stage 2 not likely, says EskomLocal
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
Rand flat after post Fed rallyBusiness
-
Eskom hopes to keep load shedding to lower levels over the weekendBusiness
-
Zuma: Russian nuclear deal would’ve solved SA’s power crisis - reportPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 23 March 2019Local
-
DJ Tira receives backlash for promoting woman beater Mampintsha’s new songLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Windsor move delayedLifestyle
-
SA defends Trevor Noah as Americans support canning of showLifestyle
-
Kanye West sells Yeezys for mental health charityLifestyle
-
JMPD officers deployed to FNB Stadium ahead of Ed Sheeran concertLifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Friday, 22 March 2019Local
-
JLo and A-Rod congratulated on engagement by ObamasLifestyle
-
Uber puts several safety initiatives in place for Ed Sheeran JHB concertLifestyle
-
Dutch not favourites against struggling Germany - Van DijkSport
-
Sports Dept welcomes UN Human Rights Council decision to defend SemenyaSport
-
Portugal draw blank against Ukraine on Ronaldo's returnSport
-
Mexico give manager Martino a winning start, beat Chile 3-1Sport
-
Sterling bags hat-trick as hungry England thrash CzechsSport
-
Macron accuses EU summit of falling short on climate goalsSport
Popular Topics
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath HospitalLocal
-
IEC: We will have contingency plans for load shedding during electionsLocal
-
Elections 2019: All the numbers you need to knowPolitics
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
SU says buildings safety improved after student left paralysed in residence fire
That student has now received a R15 million settlement with the institution, after a lengthy court battle.
CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University says it's improved the safety of buildings on campus.
The upgrades started in 2010, three years after a fire at a men's residence left one student paralysed.
That student has now received a R15 million settlement with the institution, after a lengthy court battle.
In 2016 the Western Cape High Court found that Stellenbosch University should've taken reasonable steps to safeguard against a repeat of a fire at another residence on campus before the 2007 one.
The university said it embarked on a campus-wide project in 2010 to improve the safety of its buildings, including reducing the risk of fire.
During his third year as a student in 2007, Izak Potgieter, jumped from his third-floor room window to escape a fire that had broken out at the Eendrag men's residence.
He sustained burn wounds and was left paraplegic.
Timeline
-
SU to pay R15m in damages to former student injured in residence fire20 hours ago
-
Former Stellenbosch University official to appear in court for R35m fraud18 days ago
-
Construction underway of R1bn biomedical research facility in CT54 days ago
-
277 Stellenbosch University students receive medical qualifications102 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Eskom: No power cuts scheduled for Sunday but systems remain tight, vulnerable3 hours ago
-
Great news! Eskom says no load shedding on Sunday13 hours ago
-
KZN ANCYL calls for removal of all leaders implicated in political killings2 hours ago
-
Just stage 1 and 2 load shedding for todayone day ago
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 23 March 20193 hours ago
-
Sars employees issue notice to strike if salary hike demand not met14 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.