Sars to resume talks with trade unions ahead of planned wage strike
Employees have issued the agency with a notice to strike in the next seven days should proposed salary hikes and other demands not be met
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Services (Sars) says talks will resume with trade unions next week to find solutions before any planned strike by workers takes place.
The planned industrial action is scheduled to kick in on Thursday.
Workers affiliated to the National Education, Health And Allied Workers' Union and the Public Servants Association are demanding an 11.4% salary increase.
Employee relations executive at Sars Takalani Musekwa said the revenue service is confident conclusions will be made soon.
He said: “I guess we will see what happens on Monday and Tuesday, we’ve gone a long way and addressed a lot of the areas and come to agreements. There are still a few areas that remain. We can still find an agreement and conclude this without going on strike.”
