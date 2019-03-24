Popular Topics
Radio DJ veteran David Blood has died

Blood started his career doing radio theatre in the 1970s and later joined Radio702 after its launch in 1980 where he did the evening music show.

Picture: @3261david/Twitter
Picture: @3261david/Twitter
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former colleagues have offered their condolences to the family and friends of legendary South African radio DJ and personality David Blood who passed away on Saturday night.

Blood started his career doing radio theatre in the 1970s and later joined Radio702 after its launch in 1980 where he did the evening music show.

He then joined Radio 5 before returning to Radio702 in 1988 to launch a late night talk show.

Former colleagues have described blood as one of the country's most highly recognised broadcasters and a true gentleman with an encyclopedic knowledge of rock music.

Timeline

