Passionate Klopp gets straight to the point, says Van Dijk
Premier League leaders Liverpool are chasing their first league title since 1990 and Van Dijk said Klopp could be brutally honest when assessing their performances.
BENGALURU - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp’s passion and habit of getting straight to the point sit well with the club’s players, defender Virgil van Dijk said.
Premier League leaders Liverpool are chasing their first league title since 1990 and Van Dijk said Klopp could be brutally honest when assessing their performances.
“He’s (Klopp) very passionate, he’ll tell you the truth at all times,” Van Dijk said on The Premier League Show. “He won’t go beating about the bush, that’s something I personally like a lot and most of our players like it as well.
“We have plenty of meetings throughout the whole season where he is definitely not happy about some things. That’s a good sign, even when we’ve only lost one (league) game all season there have been some moments where we can do much better.”
Liverpool have the best defensive record in the league, having conceded 18 goals in 31 games, but City can leapfrog their rivals if they win their game in hand and Van Dijk said the title race will go down to the wire.
“That’s the unlucky bit for us, that they (City) have been fantastic throughout the whole season. We have been doing in the league fantastically as well,” Van Dijk added.
“It’s something good for people that love football to see. I have a feeling it well go right to the end, we will give everything we have and they will too.”
Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur, who are third in the standings, in the league next Sunday.
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.