Ottery residents demand housing protest be taken seriously by City of CT

Residents have taken to protesting in Ottery and Parkwood with some erecting structures on an open piece of land calling for affordable housing.

CAPE TOWN - A group that claims to be representing aggrieved residents in Ottery is demanding to be taken seriously by the City of Cape Town.

Residents have taken to protesting in Ottery and Parkwood with some erecting structures on an open piece of land calling for affordable housing.

Fadiel Adams from Gatvol Capetonian said they will continue to protest on Saturday as they call for the removal of the ward councillor.

“We will be calling for a vote of no confidence in him. We are going to try and force a by-election in the Parkwood area and see what happens from there. But the protests are ongoing.”

But Ward councillor William Akim said the open land has been earmarked for a low-income housing project for the people in the area.

“The land that the people are busy invading is earmarked for Edward housing project. There is a process; we’ve had regular meetings with beneficiaries and the steering committee.”