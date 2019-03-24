NSFAS welcomes much-needed R967 million funding

NSFAS says this is a progressive move by the department and will go a long way in assisting students to continue with their studies.

JOHANNESBURG - National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has welcomed the Department of Higher Education's additional R967 million funding to settle the historic debt owed to universities by over 52,000 students.

NSFAS said this was a progressive move by the department and will go a long way in assisting students to continue with their studies.

The allocation of the funds was specifically for students who were funded under the previous NSFAS programme before significantly improved funding started last year.

The students have not been able to pay back the money after being required to fund part of their costs from their own pockets.

NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen said: “NSFAS is very pleased to be able to assist with the implementation thereof. It should be noted that the funds will eventually flow and NSFAS has already started working hard with institutions to identify those students.”