New party Alliance for Transformation for All focuses on transport system

CAPE TOWN - Newly-formed political party the Alliance for Transformation for All says it hopes to change the transport system in South Africa.

The party launched its 2019 election manifesto in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

Some of the key issues in its manifesto include government subsidies for taxi commuters and improving road infrastructure in rural areas and townships.

The party said it wanted permanent taxi permits instead of renewable ones.

Spokesperson Nick Zinja said they were also fighting for more rights for traditional leaders.

“The traditional leaders are not treated equally with the local councillors, the councillors are getting better salaries compared to the headman. The local headmen are the ones who are doing a lot of work compared the councillors.”

Zinja said the party was not opposed to forming a coalition with other parties after the elections.

“Within six months when we’re in government, we’ll be turning all e-tolls off because each and every taxi owner in this country that is living around e-tolls is owing R80,000 as of right now.”