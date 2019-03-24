My top 3 moments from the Ed Sheen concert
The UK singer performed hits such as 'Dive,' 'I See Fire,' 'Photograph,' 'Give Me Love' and 'Galway girl' for the 65,000 packed stadium.
JOHANNESBURG – If you witnessed singer Ed Sheeran’s performance at the Global Citizen event and thought it was amazing, that was just a taste of what he can do on stage.
He took over the FNB Stadium on Saturday night for the first leg of his Divide Tour and gave an electrifying performance. EWN Lifestyle was in attendance and here’s what you missed out on if you weren’t there; we’ll try not to spoil it for those who are yet to attend the rest of his South African show.
- Shout out to the boyfriends and fathers:
Shortly after getting in front of the crowd and showing off his epic guitar skills, Sheeran sent a massive shout-out to those who didn’t want to be there but were in a way forced to; the men who came to support their partners and families who happen to be die-hard fans of his. The boyfriends who were dragged to the concert all in the name of love songs and the fathers who came just to make sure their families would be safe. These are the men, according to the British pop star, who have small talk in the bathroom about ‘I don’t even really like him’ and ‘How did he even ended up in Game of Thrones?’ The singer-songwriter appreciates them anyway.
- Performing in a Springboks/Proteas t-shirt:
It doesn’t get any bigger than that. It was towards the end of the show when Sheeran put his guitar down, disappeared and the stage lights went dim. The crowd thought he was done and gone, and so they chanted ‘we want more,’ a favourite in South African concerts when the artist’s performance is that epic. But when he came back in green and yellow, Joburg fans couldn’t be happier. It was a perfect moment of their favourite artist in their national team’s regalia and the stadium was abuzz with loud screams of joy.
- He wants to perform all over SA:
That moment when he said he loves South Africa so much that he’d like to perform in more than just two cities. How awesome does that make the SA crowd? It seems he’d had so much fun performing in Joburg that he can’t wait to head to Cape town; and after all that, he’d like to take on other cities, including Durban. It looks like South Africa will be on the list for his next tour and it will be bigger than ever.
The UK singer performed hits such as Dive, I See Fire, Photograph, Give Me Love and Galway Girl for the 65,000 packed stadium.
His opening acts Shekhinah and the Passenger were also a hit on the night.
While the award-winning local singer performed hits such as Suited, Back To The Beach and Your Eyes, Passenger went for Let Her Go, I Hate and Sound of Silence to warm up the concertgoers before Sheeran took over.
The UK singer will perform again at the FNB Stadium on Sunday night before heading to Cape Town Stadium on 27 and 28 March for his #DivideTourCT where the Passenger is also expected to open the show for him.
Meanwhile, as promised by the organisers, there was no load shedding. Fans had raised concerns as Eskom has been implementing stage 4 load shedding for a week citing operational and infrastructure issues as the main reason. The Johannesburg Metro Police Department also came out in numbers to ensure that violence didn’t plague the event and controlled traffic in an orderly manner, ensuring easy entry and exit from the venue.
All in all, it was Perfect.
#EdSheeran it's almost time, the stage is set. It's the #DivideTourSA kicking off at the FNB Stadium... @shekinahd @passengermusic and of course @edsheeran. Are you ready for the #DivideTourJHB?! WT pic.twitter.com/Yd32ISMbA3— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) March 23, 2019
#EdSheeran so much lyrical beauty on stage... It can only be @shekhinahd... #EdSheeranSA #EdSheeranJHB #DivideTourSA pic.twitter.com/3NUEkgLpk0— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) March 23, 2019
#EdSheeran @passengermusic just made sure the crowd is ready for, @edsheeran and his guitar... Few minutes to go before #DivideTourJHB gets its 'Perfect' moment. #EdSheeranSA #DivideTourSA - WT pic.twitter.com/U46VvfKXZx— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) March 23, 2019
#EdSheeran @edsheeran opens with 'Castle on the hill' and of course the crowd is singing along. #EdSheeranSA #DivideTourSA #DivideTourJHB - WT pic.twitter.com/LLx6zNhQaw— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) March 23, 2019
A taste what you missed if you weren't at #EdSheeranSA #DivideTourJHB #DivideTourSA pic.twitter.com/pFcPiLEJkg— Winnie Theletsane (@Lady_winnieT) March 23, 2019
There was also this moment 😍😍😍. @edsheeran you're amazing, thank you for the epic night. #EdSheeranSA #DivideTourSA #DivideTourJHB pic.twitter.com/B3Rtwdb8Bl— Winnie Theletsane (@Lady_winnieT) March 23, 2019
It must be noted that the network was much better, leaving the stadium was an 8/10 and security was on point. @edsheeran @shekhinahd @passengermusic we all awesome. It was a perfect night and now we're happier, it seems hearts don't break around here💕❤️🌃 pic.twitter.com/bbAkYakCZC— Winnie Theletsane (@Lady_winnieT) March 23, 2019
Popular in Lifestyle
-
SA defends Trevor Noah as Americans support canning of show
-
Radio DJ veteran David Blood has died
-
JMPD says no major incidents at FNB Stadium after Ed Sheeran concert
-
Barbra Streisand clarifies Michael Jackson comments
-
PowerBall Results: Friday, 22 March 2019
-
DJ Tira receives backlash for promoting woman beater Mampintsha’s new song
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.