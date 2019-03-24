Man dies in shootout with police in Tembisa

It’s understood the man who was on the police’s list of wanted criminals confronted the officers and fired shots on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - One suspect has been killed during a shootout with police at the Emalahleni informal settlement in Tembisa.

It’s understood the man who was on the police’s list of wanted criminals confronted the officers and fired shots on Saturday night.

A firearm was recovered from the suspect and will be tested for possible links to other crimes.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “It is alleged the man confronted the police and fired shots at them, causing police to return fire, after which the suspect was shot and declared dead on the scene. According to bystanders, the suspect was feared in the area.”

COP KILLERS HUNTED

Police are on the search for suspects behind the murder of a warrant officer killed during Human Rights Day last week in Vosloorus.

Law enforcement have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to report to police.

Police say a 72-hour activation plan has now been mobilised to ensure the apprehension of the suspects.

Spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said: “Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela issued a stern warning to criminals that they can run but they will not hide. He said now that criminals see the police are closing in on them, they attack the police thinking the police will be intimidated.”