Man dies in shootout with police in Tembisa

-
Israel says Trump to recognise Golan as its territory on MondayWorld
-
Man dies in shootout with police in TembisaLocal
-
NSFAS welcomes much-needed R967 million fundingLocal
-
Two paramedics robbed at gunpoint in KhayelitshaLocal
-
New party Alliance for Transformation for All focuses on transport systemPolitics
-
ANC ‘establishes a presence’ at Midrand shisanyamaPolitics
-
-
-
Pair injured in ANC, IFP clashes in KZN while Bheki Cele campaignsPolitics
-
ANC to campaign in churches, social spaces ahead of May electionsLocal
-
KZN ANCYL calls for removal of all leaders implicated in political killingsPolitics
-
KZN ANCYL welcomes clampdown on political killings as local mayor arrestedPolitics
-
DA chief whip Steenhuisen labels FF Plus a party of the pastPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
-
AgriSA working towards introducing more solar-run farmsBusiness
-
Eskom: No power cuts scheduled for Sunday but systems remain tight, vulnerableBusiness
-
CT farmers concerned about impact of power cuts on businessesLocal
-
'Keep calm': Load shedding higher than stage 2 not likely, says EskomLocal
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
Rand flat after post Fed rallyBusiness
-
Katie Holmes meets 'incredible women' in a Greece refugee campLifestyle
-
My top 3 moments from the Ed Sheen concertLifestyle
-
Diana Ross defends Michael JacksonLifestyle
-
TB survivors want to use experiences to change how hospitals deal with diseaseLocal
-
Radio DJ veteran David Blood has diedLocal
-
JMPD says no major incidents at FNB Stadium after Ed Sheeran concertLocal
-
Barbra Streisand clarifies Michael Jackson commentsLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 23 March 2019Local
-
DJ Tira receives backlash for promoting woman beater Mampintsha’s new songLifestyle
-
Passionate Klopp gets straight to the point, says Van DijkSport
-
Serena withdraws from Miami Open with knee injurySport
-
World number one Osaka stunned by Hsieh in MiamiSport
-
Mourinho targets June return to club managementSport
-
Dutch not favourites against struggling Germany - Van DijkSport
-
Sports Dept welcomes UN Human Rights Council decision to defend SemenyaSport
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath HospitalLocal
-
IEC: We will have contingency plans for load shedding during electionsLocal
-
Elections 2019: All the numbers you need to knowPolitics
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
Man dies in shootout with police in Tembisa
It’s understood the man who was on the police’s list of wanted criminals confronted the officers and fired shots on Saturday night.
JOHANNESBURG - One suspect has been killed during a shootout with police at the Emalahleni informal settlement in Tembisa.
It’s understood the man who was on the police’s list of wanted criminals confronted the officers and fired shots on Saturday night.
A firearm was recovered from the suspect and will be tested for possible links to other crimes.
The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “It is alleged the man confronted the police and fired shots at them, causing police to return fire, after which the suspect was shot and declared dead on the scene. According to bystanders, the suspect was feared in the area.”
COP KILLERS HUNTED
Police are on the search for suspects behind the murder of a warrant officer killed during Human Rights Day last week in Vosloorus.
Law enforcement have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to report to police.
Police say a 72-hour activation plan has now been mobilised to ensure the apprehension of the suspects.
Spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said: “Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela issued a stern warning to criminals that they can run but they will not hide. He said now that criminals see the police are closing in on them, they attack the police thinking the police will be intimidated.”
