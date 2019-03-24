Man dies in shootout with police in Tembisa

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

Man dies in shootout with police in Tembisa

It’s understood the man who was on the police’s list of wanted criminals confronted the officers and fired shots on Saturday night.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - One suspect has been killed during a shootout with police at the Emalahleni informal settlement in Tembisa.

It’s understood the man who was on the police’s list of wanted criminals confronted the officers and fired shots on Saturday night.

A firearm was recovered from the suspect and will be tested for possible links to other crimes.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “It is alleged the man confronted the police and fired shots at them, causing police to return fire, after which the suspect was shot and declared dead on the scene. According to bystanders, the suspect was feared in the area.”

COP KILLERS HUNTED

Police are on the search for suspects behind the murder of a warrant officer killed during Human Rights Day last week in Vosloorus.

Law enforcement have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to report to police.

Police say a 72-hour activation plan has now been mobilised to ensure the apprehension of the suspects.

Spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said: “Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela issued a stern warning to criminals that they can run but they will not hide. He said now that criminals see the police are closing in on them, they attack the police thinking the police will be intimidated.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA