KZN ANCYL calls for removal of all leaders implicated in political killings

The Youth League said more harm would be done if these members are allowed to remain in their positions.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal has called for the removal of all party leaders implicated in the province’s political killings.

The Youth League said more harm would be done if these members are allowed to remain in their positions.

The party has assured that it's not surprised at the arrest of Newcastle Mayor and Emalahleni regional chairperson Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

Provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo said the ANC government is rooting out criminals in its own ranks.

“Everyone must recall that it is the ANC that has been calling for the arrest. It was the ANC that has created the task team [and] it is the ANC-led government that is arresting the people who are involved in these political killings.”