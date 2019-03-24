Popular Topics
Katie Holmes meets 'incredible women' in a Greece refugee camp

Katie Holmes took her 12-year-old daughter Suri - whom she has with ex-husband Tom Cruise - to the Moria Refugee Camp in the Greek island of Lesbos.

Actress Katie Holmes. Picture: @katieholmes212/Instagram.
4 hours ago

LONDON - Katie Holmes has spent time with incredible women in a refugee camp in Greece, alongside her 12-year-old daughter Suri.

The 40-year-old actress took her 12-year-old daughter Suri - whom she has with ex-husband Tom Cruise - to the Moria Refugee Camp in the Greek island of Lesbos last weekend, and after spending a week with refugees, has said she's grateful for the experience.

The Dawson's Creek alum also praised the profound resilience of the refugees she met on her trip and said she would "pray for refugees everywhere."

Holmes made the trip with Suri in partnership with the Artolution charity, which aims to help struggling communities through art, as well as give Syrian refugees a safe platform for creative expression and trauma relief.

The charity thanked Holmes for her work after she left the camp with a post on their own Instagram account.

They wrote: "Thank you to our #globalambassadorforartolution, @katieholmes212, for your support AND working on the ground with us in Greece, teaching performance to refugees in the Moria Refugee Camp! Showing up and sharing this experience together. Kindness in action. (sic)"

View this post on Instagram

#moriarefugeecamp ❤️

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA