JMPD says no major incidents at FNB Stadium after Ed Sheeran concert

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

JMPD says no major incidents at FNB Stadium after Ed Sheeran concert

The JMPD said they were on high alert throughout the evening and that most of the night's proceedings ran smoothly.

Ed Sheeran at his Divide tour concert at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 24 March 2019. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Ed Sheeran at his Divide tour concert at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 24 March 2019. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says there were no major incidents in or around the FNB Stadium after the Ed Sheeran concert on Saturday night.

The pop star is in the country as part of his Divide tour and played to a capacity crowd.

The JMPD said they were on high alert throughout the evening and that most of the night's proceedings ran smoothly.

There were safety concerns around the event given the fact that fans were accosted and assaulted after the Global Citizen Concert at the same venue last year

JMPD spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar said there was one smash and grab incident after the concert.

“The traffic management plan went ahead yesterday according to plan at the Ed Shereen concert and law enforcement worked well with personnel of the security. Four suspects had to be arrested for a smash and grab attack on the Nasrec Road where they stole a cellphone which was later recovered and the four suspects were arrested.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA