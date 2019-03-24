JMPD says no major incidents at FNB Stadium after Ed Sheeran concert
The JMPD said they were on high alert throughout the evening and that most of the night's proceedings ran smoothly.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says there were no major incidents in or around the FNB Stadium after the Ed Sheeran concert on Saturday night.
The pop star is in the country as part of his Divide tour and played to a capacity crowd.
The JMPD said they were on high alert throughout the evening and that most of the night's proceedings ran smoothly.
#EdSheeran @edsheeran opens with 'Castle on the hill' and of course the crowd is singing along. #EdSheeranSA #DivideTourSA #DivideTourJHB - WT pic.twitter.com/LLx6zNhQaw— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) March 23, 2019
#EdSheeran so much lyrical beauty on stage... It can only be @shekhinahd... #EdSheeranSA #EdSheeranJHB #DivideTourSA pic.twitter.com/3NUEkgLpk0— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) March 23, 2019
There were safety concerns around the event given the fact that fans were accosted and assaulted after the Global Citizen Concert at the same venue last year
JMPD spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar said there was one smash and grab incident after the concert.
“The traffic management plan went ahead yesterday according to plan at the Ed Shereen concert and law enforcement worked well with personnel of the security. Four suspects had to be arrested for a smash and grab attack on the Nasrec Road where they stole a cellphone which was later recovered and the four suspects were arrested.”
