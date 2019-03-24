Popular Topics
Go

Eskom: No power cuts scheduled for Sunday but systems remain tight, vulnerable

Eskom implemented stage 4 rolling blackouts for six conservative days last week.

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.
Light bulb, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there will be no power cuts on Sunday after implementing stage 2 load shedding the whole of Saturday.

However, the power utility said the system remains tight and vulnerable.

Eskom implemented stage 4 rolling blackouts for six conservative days last week.

The power utility's Andrew Etzinger said: “Eskom will not be implementing load shedding on Sunday, this follows the improved performance of our generators. The diesel operation is normalizing to some extent which leaves some of our lines to run over peaks for shorter capacities. At this stage, the outlook is favourable.”

