Diana Ross defends Michael Jackson

Diana Ross took to Twitter to speak up for her late friend after he was accused of abusing Wade Robson and James Safechuck when they were children.

Diana Ross performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Centre on 10 February, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: AFP.
Diana Ross performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Centre on 10 February, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: AFP.
28 minutes ago

LONDON - Diana Ross has spoken out to defend her late friend Michael Jackson following allegations of child sexual abuse.

The 74-year-old singer took to Twitter to speak up for her late friend after he was accused in the documentary Leaving Neverland of abusing Wade Robson and James Safechuck when they were children.

Ross's defence of the Billie Jean hitmaker comes after Barbra Streisand recently received a huge backlash for suggesting the parents of Robson and Safechuck were partly to blame for their allegations, and insisted if they were abused, it didn't "kill" the two men.

She said: "His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has. You can say 'molested', but those children, as you heard say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn't kill them. It's a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?"

But the Funny Girl star has since profoundly apologised for her remarks.

She said in a statement: "I am profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims because the words as printed do not reflect my true feelings. I didn't mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way. Like all survivors of sexual assault, they will have to carry this for the rest of their lives. I feel deep remorse and I hope that James and Wade know that I truly respect and admire them for speaking their truth."

In Dan Reed's Leaving Neverland documentary, Safechuck - who testified under oath in Jackson's 2005 child sex abuse trial that the musician never abused him - claims that he was molested by the singer from the age of seven until 14.

Robson - who previously testified on Jackson's behalf when he was accused of sexual abuse in 1993 - claimed he was abused from the age of 10 until he reached puberty.

The Michael Jackson estate has hit back at the allegations branding both accusers perjurers and admitted liars.

Timeline

