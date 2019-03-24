DHET allocates R967m to NSFAS to settle historic debt owed to universities

The allocation is specifically for those who had been funded on the previous funding scheme of NSFAS prior to the improved funding support that began in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has allocated an additional sum of R967 million to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to settle the historic debt owed to universities by over 52,000 NSFAS-funded continuing students

Historically, these students were required to fund part of their costs through family or their own funding and were not able to do so, hence the debt

This is the first phase of the assessment of the historical debt owed to universities and applies to students who have debt from 2018

Spokesperson for the Department of Higher Education Lunga Ngqengelele said: “The information was sourced from the institutions in terms of the numbers of students that have historic debt and are continued students from 2018. So, based on the numbers that we received from the institutions, NSFAS will be able to provide or make that money available to the institutions for the purposes of clearing.”