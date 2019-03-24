DA NW Premier candidate McGluwa: Party to review all provincial govt contracts

-
KZN ANCYL calls for removal of all leaders implicated in political killingsPolitics
-
Eskom: No power cuts scheduled for Sunday but systems remain tight, vulnerableBusiness
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 23 March 2019Local
-
Great news! Eskom says no load shedding on SundayLocal
-
Sars employees issue notice to strike if salary hike demand not metLocal
-
CT farmers concerned about impact of power cuts on businessesLocal
Popular Topics
-
KZN ANCYL calls for removal of all leaders implicated in political killingsPolitics
-
Eskom: No power cuts scheduled for Sunday but systems remain tight, vulnerableBusiness
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 23 March 2019Local
-
Great news! Eskom says no load shedding on SundayLocal
-
Sars employees issue notice to strike if salary hike demand not metLocal
-
CT farmers concerned about impact of power cuts on businessesLocal
Popular Topics
-
KZN ANCYL welcomes clampdown on political killings as local mayor arrestedPolitics
-
DA chief whip Steenhuisen labels FF Plus a party of the pastPolitics
-
Vote out ANC like you voted out apartheid govt - MaimanePolitics
-
Let the law take its course, ANC KZN on arrested Mayor MahlabaPolitics
-
Mbalula clarifies Guptas involvement in his sports minister appointmentPolitics
-
Ramaphosa concedes not all in his ranks are without blemishPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
CT farmers concerned about impact of power cuts on businessesLocal
-
'Keep calm': Load shedding higher than stage 2 not likely, says EskomLocal
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
Rand flat after post Fed rallyBusiness
-
Eskom hopes to keep load shedding to lower levels over the weekendBusiness
-
Zuma: Russian nuclear deal would’ve solved SA’s power crisis - reportPolitics
Popular Topics
-
DJ Tira receives backlash for promoting woman beater Mampintsha’s new songLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Windsor move delayedLifestyle
-
SA defends Trevor Noah as Americans support canning of showLifestyle
-
Kanye West sells Yeezys for mental health charityLifestyle
-
JMPD officers deployed to FNB Stadium ahead of Ed Sheeran concertLifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Friday, 22 March 2019Local
-
JLo and A-Rod congratulated on engagement by ObamasLifestyle
-
Uber puts several safety initiatives in place for Ed Sheeran JHB concertLifestyle
-
'Lorena' documentary tells Lorena Bobbitt's story in a new lightLifestyle
-
Dutch not favourites against struggling Germany - Van DijkSport
-
Sports Dept welcomes UN Human Rights Council decision to defend SemenyaSport
-
Portugal draw blank against Ukraine on Ronaldo's returnSport
-
Mexico give manager Martino a winning start, beat Chile 3-1Sport
-
Sterling bags hat-trick as hungry England thrash CzechsSport
-
Macron accuses EU summit of falling short on climate goalsSport
Popular Topics
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath HospitalLocal
-
IEC: We will have contingency plans for load shedding during electionsLocal
-
Elections 2019: All the numbers you need to knowPolitics
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
DA NW Premier candidate McGluwa: Party to review all provincial govt contracts
He has also accused the African National Congress of stealing money in the province, where 10 departments are under administration, including the Office of the Premier.
POTCHEFSTROOM – Democratic Alliance (DA) North West Premier candidate Joe McGluwa says his party will review all the contracts issued by the provincial government.
He has accused the African National Congress of stealing money in the province, where 10 departments are under administration, including the Office of the Premier.
McGluwa has told supporters at the DA’s provincial manifesto launch there will be no Gupta wedding under a DA government.
He was referring to the lavish but controversial 2013 Gupta family wedding in Sun City in the North West. The Guptas are friends of former President Jacob Zuma and have been implicated in the state capture commission of inquiry.
McGluwa said the ANC government’s fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the province means there is no money left to improve the lives of the people.
He accused former Premier Supra Mahumapelo of bringing the province to its knees. The premier’s office and nine other provincial departments are currently under administration.
McGluwa’s name is also on the DA’s national list so that he would have the option to go to Parliament if the DA is not in the provincial government.
Timeline
-
DA chief whip Steenhuisen labels FF Plus a party of the past16 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa concedes not all in his ranks are without blemishone day ago
-
Despite anger, supporter says he’ll still vote ANC as Ramaphosa visits Delftone day ago
-
IFP's Buthelezi wants debate on death penalty as means to deter violent crimeone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.