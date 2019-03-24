DA NW Premier candidate McGluwa: Party to review all provincial govt contracts

He has also accused the African National Congress of stealing money in the province, where 10 departments are under administration, including the Office of the Premier.

POTCHEFSTROOM – Democratic Alliance (DA) North West Premier candidate Joe McGluwa says his party will review all the contracts issued by the provincial government.

He has accused the African National Congress of stealing money in the province, where 10 departments are under administration, including the Office of the Premier.

McGluwa has told supporters at the DA’s provincial manifesto launch there will be no Gupta wedding under a DA government.

He was referring to the lavish but controversial 2013 Gupta family wedding in Sun City in the North West. The Guptas are friends of former President Jacob Zuma and have been implicated in the state capture commission of inquiry.

McGluwa said the ANC government’s fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the province means there is no money left to improve the lives of the people.

He accused former Premier Supra Mahumapelo of bringing the province to its knees. The premier’s office and nine other provincial departments are currently under administration.

McGluwa’s name is also on the DA’s national list so that he would have the option to go to Parliament if the DA is not in the provincial government.