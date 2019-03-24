China confident of achieving key 2019 economic targets, vice premier says

DHET allocates R967m to NSFAS to settle historic debt owed to universities
China targets economic growth of between 6% and 6.5% for the year, compared with 6.6% growth last year.
BEIJING - China’s economy may face a more challenging environment this year but the government is nevertheless confident of achieving its key 2019 targets, Vice Premier Han Zheng said on Sunday.
Han, speaking at the China Development Forum, reiterated that China will further deepen market-oriented reforms and open up its economy. He also said China’s imports of goods are expected to exceed $12 trillion in the next five years.
