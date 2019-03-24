Botswana man dies after crashing aircraft in alleged attempt to kill wife

Video footage which was taken moments after the King Air, twin-engine aircraft crashed into the Matsieng Aerodrome Clubhouse shows a collapsed building and several cars engulfed in flames.

PRETORIA - A pilot has been killed after he allegedly purposefully flew a King Air private aircraft into a clubhouse at the Matsieng Aerodrome north of Gaborone apparently in an effort to kill his wife.

Details of the incident remain unclear, but images on social media reveal the entire clubhouse destroyed.

Botswana; Pilot killing himself over a women. Flying his plane into structure killing himself. pic.twitter.com/OUAEW8nsYI — Thinus (@SchoemanThinus) March 24, 2019

It’s understood a man who was attending a baby shower with his wife got into a fight with her, but after assaulting her, was chased away from the venue.

A witness claims that the man, who is a pilot, stole an aircraft before calling a friend who was at the baby shower and asking where his wife was.

The man at the party apparently realised what was happening and evacuated the building which was struck by the aircraft minutes later, killing only the pilot.

The Botswana police could not be reached for comment.