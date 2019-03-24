Botswana man dies after crashing aircraft in alleged attempt to kill wife

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

Botswana man dies after crashing aircraft in alleged attempt to kill wife

Video footage which was taken moments after the King Air, twin-engine aircraft crashed into the Matsieng Aerodrome Clubhouse shows a collapsed building and several cars engulfed in flames.

A screenshot of where the aircraft allegedly crashed in Botswana. It is said that the pilot was trying to kill his wife. Picture: Twitter
A screenshot of where the aircraft allegedly crashed in Botswana. It is said that the pilot was trying to kill his wife. Picture: Twitter
41 minutes ago

PRETORIA - A pilot has been killed after he allegedly purposefully flew a King Air private aircraft into a clubhouse at the Matsieng Aerodrome north of Gaborone apparently in an effort to kill his wife.

Details of the incident remain unclear, but images on social media reveal the entire clubhouse destroyed.

Video footage which was taken moments after the King Air, twin-engine aircraft crashed into the Matsieng Aerodrome Clubhouse shows a collapsed building and several cars engulfed in flames.

It’s understood a man who was attending a baby shower with his wife got into a fight with her, but after assaulting her, was chased away from the venue.

A witness claims that the man, who is a pilot, stole an aircraft before calling a friend who was at the baby shower and asking where his wife was.

The man at the party apparently realised what was happening and evacuated the building which was struck by the aircraft minutes later, killing only the pilot.

The Botswana police could not be reached for comment.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA