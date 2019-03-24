Beira city residents rebuild homes after deadly tropical cyclone
The extreme weather has left many buildings without rooves and windows.
BEIRA - Despite government officials saying more than 85,000 people affected by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique are in rescue camps, the United Nations (UN) says it will only know the true extent of the disaster once the water has receded.
As rescue operations continue, officials records have put the death toll in the country at 417.
People living in and around the city are rebuilding their houses with what material is left after the devastating storm.
The UN’s Sebastian Rhodes Stampa said: “Very sadly, we’re going to have to recede before we know of the full expanse on the toll of the people of Mozambique. Our focus now with the government is saving lives and getting aid to people who need. Everything else is secondary to that.”
On Saturday, almost 20 tons of aid was transported neighbouring areas.
