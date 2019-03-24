Barbra Streisand clarifies Michael Jackson comments

Streisand said the parents of the boys were partly to blame for the alleged incidents and said the abuse "didn't kill them".

LONDON - Barbra Streisand insists there is "no situation where it is OK for children to be taken advantage of", following her comments in regards to the allegations against Michael Jackson.

The 76-year-old star came under fire this week after she made comments in regard to James Safechuck and Wade Robson's allegations of sexual abuse against Michael Jackson - which have been revealed in new HBO documentary Leaving Neverland - whom they claim sexually abused both of them after befriending them when they were children.

Streisand said the parents of the boys were partly to blame for the alleged incidents and said the abuse "didn't kill them".

And now, she has clarified her comments and insisted Safechuck and Robson's allegations were "painful to hear", but still blamed their parents for being "seduced by fame and fantasy".

In a statement to Variety, she said: "To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone. The stories these two young men shared were painful to hear, and I feel nothing but sympathy for them. The single most important role of being a parent is to protect their children. It's clear that the parents of the two young men were also victimised and seduced by fame and fantasy."

Barbra had originally seemed to suggest that the children were not "molested" by the Thriller hitmaker because they were "thrilled to be there" with him.

She said: "His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.

"You can say 'molested', but those children, as you heard say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn't kill them.

"It's a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?"

In Dan Reed's Leaving Neverland documentary, Wade - who testified under oath in Jackson's 2005 child sex abuse trial that the musician never abused him - claims that he was molested by the singer from the age of seven until 14.

Safechuck - who previously testified on Jackson's behalf when he was accused of sexual abuse in 1993 - claimed he was abused from the age of 10 until he reached puberty.

The Michael Jackson estate has hit back at the allegations branding both accusers "perjurers" and "admitted liars".