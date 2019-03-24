-
Pair injured in ANC, IFP clashes in KZN while Bheki Cele campaignsPolitics
-
TB survivors want to use experiences to change how hospitals deal with diseaseLocal
-
DHET allocates R967m to NSFAS to settle historic debt owed to universitiesLocal
-
Britain must resolve Brexit but changing PM May wouldn't help, Hammond saysWorld
-
Radio DJ veteran David Blood has diedLocal
-
Academics await to get response from Pandor on addressing sex offencesLocal
Popular Topics
APC slams Eskom over load shedding
-
Pair injured in ANC, IFP clashes in KZN while Bheki Cele campaignsPolitics
-
TB survivors want to use experiences to change how hospitals deal with diseaseLocal
-
DHET allocates R967m to NSFAS to settle historic debt owed to universitiesLocal
-
Radio DJ veteran David Blood has diedLocal
-
Academics await to get response from Pandor on addressing sex offencesLocal
-
AgriSA working towards introducing more solar-run farmsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
ANC to campaign in churches, social spaces ahead of May electionsLocal
-
KZN ANCYL calls for removal of all leaders implicated in political killingsPolitics
-
KZN ANCYL welcomes clampdown on political killings as local mayor arrestedPolitics
-
DA chief whip Steenhuisen labels FF Plus a party of the pastPolitics
-
Vote out ANC like you voted out apartheid govt - MaimanePolitics
-
Let the law take its course, ANC KZN on arrested Mayor MahlabaPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
Popular Topics
APC slams Eskom over load shedding
-
AgriSA working towards introducing more solar-run farmsBusiness
-
Eskom: No power cuts scheduled for Sunday but systems remain tight, vulnerableBusiness
-
CT farmers concerned about impact of power cuts on businessesLocal
-
'Keep calm': Load shedding higher than stage 2 not likely, says EskomLocal
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
Rand flat after post Fed rallyBusiness
Popular Topics
-
JMPD says no major incidents at FNB Stadium after Ed Sheeran concertLocal
-
Barbra Streisand clarifies Michael Jackson commentsLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 23 March 2019Local
-
DJ Tira receives backlash for promoting woman beater Mampintsha’s new songLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Windsor move delayedLifestyle
-
SA defends Trevor Noah as Americans support canning of showLifestyle
-
Kanye West sells Yeezys for mental health charityLifestyle
-
JMPD officers deployed to FNB Stadium ahead of Ed Sheeran concertLifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Friday, 22 March 2019Local
-
World number one Osaka stunned by Hsieh in MiamiSport
-
Mourinho targets June return to club managementSport
-
Dutch not favourites against struggling Germany - Van DijkSport
-
Sports Dept welcomes UN Human Rights Council decision to defend SemenyaSport
-
Portugal draw blank against Ukraine on Ronaldo's returnSport
-
Mexico give manager Martino a winning start, beat Chile 3-1Sport
Popular Topics
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath HospitalLocal
-
IEC: We will have contingency plans for load shedding during electionsLocal
-
Elections 2019: All the numbers you need to knowPolitics
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
APC slams Eskom over load shedding
The African People's Convention is the latest political party to lash out at Eskom as it struggles to keep the lights on.
JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom has stopped load shedding for Sunday, the power utility continues to receive criticism from different corners of society for the energy crisis.
The African People's Convention is the latest political party to lash out at Eskom as it struggles to keep the lights on.
The APC says its outraged over the disruptive power cuts and what it calls Eskom’s failure in handling the crisis.
Some of the party's demands include the removal of current board chairperson Phakamani Hadebe and COO Jan Oberholzer.
Last week, Eyewitness News spoke to small businesses in the Johannesburg inner city who are rushing to find ways to stay financially afloat after a week of continuous rolling blackouts.
Eskom implemented stage 4 load shedding for six straight days, preceded by stage two which ended last night.
Timeline
More in Business
-
AgriSA working towards introducing more solar-run farms4 hours ago
-
Eskom: No power cuts scheduled for Sunday but systems remain tight, vulnerable9 hours ago
-
CT farmers concerned about impact of power cuts on businesses21 hours ago
-
'Keep calm': Load shedding higher than stage 2 not likely, says Eskom2 days ago
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SA2 days ago
-
Rand flat after post Fed rally2 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.