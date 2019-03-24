Popular Topics
APC slams Eskom over load shedding

The African People's Convention is the latest political party to lash out at Eskom as it struggles to keep the lights on.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom has stopped load shedding for Sunday, the power utility continues to receive criticism from different corners of society for the energy crisis.

The African People's Convention is the latest political party to lash out at Eskom as it struggles to keep the lights on.

The APC says its outraged over the disruptive power cuts and what it calls Eskom’s failure in handling the crisis.

Some of the party's demands include the removal of current board chairperson Phakamani Hadebe and COO Jan Oberholzer.

Last week, Eyewitness News spoke to small businesses in the Johannesburg inner city who are rushing to find ways to stay financially afloat after a week of continuous rolling blackouts.

Eskom implemented stage 4 load shedding for six straight days, preceded by stage two which ended last night.

