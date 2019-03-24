ANC to campaign in churches, social spaces ahead of May elections
ANC leaders have been going to church on Sundays with the hope of converting congregants to cast their votes for the governing party in the 8 May general elections.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng is set to turn the charm offensive a notch higher when the party launches what it calls, ANC Sundays.
Party leaders will start their campaign in church on Sunday, and end it in a bar.
ANC leaders have been going to church on Sundays with the hope of converting congregants to cast their votes for the governing party in the 8 May general elections.
On Sunday, they will go a step further by doing door-to-door visits at homes before ending the day with a social engagement at the Busy Corner Imbizo Shisanyama near Thembisa.
Acts such as Kelly Khumalo, DJ Shimza, Jazz Disciples, and Moshe Ndiki are on the programme to provide entertainment.
The party said in a statement that the ANC Sundays programme is aimed at “heightening voter contact by also engaging voters at social spaces”.
Leaders will also go to taxi ranks and shopping malls in Ivory Park on Sunday.
The party is facing an uphill battle in Gauteng and some pollsters believe ANC support could fall below 50%.
Popular in Local
-
Eskom: No power cuts scheduled for Sunday but systems remain tight, vulnerable
-
Great news! Eskom says no load shedding on Sunday
-
KZN ANCYL calls for removal of all leaders implicated in political killings
-
Just stage 1 and 2 load shedding for today
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 23 March 2019
-
Sars employees issue notice to strike if salary hike demand not met
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.