ANC to campaign in churches, social spaces ahead of May elections

ANC leaders have been going to church on Sundays with the hope of converting congregants to cast their votes for the governing party in the 8 May general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng is set to turn the charm offensive a notch higher when the party launches what it calls, ANC Sundays.

Party leaders will start their campaign in church on Sunday, and end it in a bar.

ANC leaders have been going to church on Sundays with the hope of converting congregants to cast their votes for the governing party in the 8 May general elections.

On Sunday, they will go a step further by doing door-to-door visits at homes before ending the day with a social engagement at the Busy Corner Imbizo Shisanyama near Thembisa.

Acts such as Kelly Khumalo, DJ Shimza, Jazz Disciples, and Moshe Ndiki are on the programme to provide entertainment.

The party said in a statement that the ANC Sundays programme is aimed at “heightening voter contact by also engaging voters at social spaces”.

Leaders will also go to taxi ranks and shopping malls in Ivory Park on Sunday.

The party is facing an uphill battle in Gauteng and some pollsters believe ANC support could fall below 50%.