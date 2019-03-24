Pair injured in ANC, IFP clashes in KZN while Bheki Cele campaigns
Police Minister Bheki Cele, who is an ANC NEC member, was in the vicinity but was not involved in the altercation.
PRETORIA- Two people have been injured in clashes between and African National Congress (ANC) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters in Lindelani in KwaDukuza, north of Durban, earlier on Sunday.
Minister Cele’s spokesperson Reneilwe Serero says Cele and other ANC members were in the IFP stronghold campaigning door-to-door.
She says Cele’s group split up from another group to canvas a larger area.
Serero says it was this other group that got into an altercation with IFP members, which led to one person sustaining a wound to their face while another person suffered a broken leg.
She says neither Cele nor his security detail came under attack, however, they went to the scene of the incident where they waited for emergency services to arrive.
Cele is expected at Moses Mabhida Stadium later on Sunday where he will continue campaigning for the party.
