ANC ‘establishes a presence’ at Midrand shisanyama
Volunteers on Sunday morning attended ANC church services in their party regalia and did door-to-door visits in Ivory Park.
MIDRAND - African National Congress (ANC) volunteers and supporters wearing party colours have taken over the Busy Corner Imbizo Shisanyama in Ivory Park after a morning of campaigning.
Gauteng head of elections campaigning Lebogang Maile said it was all about the party establishing a presence.
The famous shisanyama restaurant on the edge of Thembisa is buzzing as always on a Sunday.
On Sunday afternoon, there’s two brand new yellow ANC campaign buses and ANC-branded cars parked outside the establishment.
Maile said the ANC brought in the branded cars to use when they drive around conducting their campaigns because some leaders have flashy cars and these have not gone down well in some communities.
Now they are here to relax with a drink and perhaps also a piece of braaied meat.
The ANC is also planning social events in Soshanguve and Ekurhuleni in future.
