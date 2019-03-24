AgriSA working towards introducing more solar-run farms

The organisation is actively engaging with Eskom to minimize the impact of load shedding on the agricultural sector.

CAPE TOWN - Agricultural association AgriSA says it’s been working towards introducing more solar-run farms in the country.

Chairperson of Economics and Trade, Nicol Jansen said 13 solar farms are already being built and connected to the grid but more can be done.

“We are trying to speed up the process with Eskom and Nersa (National Energy Regulator of South Africa) for those who are interested in building solar farms and who have access to capital. It is possible to get alternative energy but that is a long-term solution that is a high capital cost.”

Jansen said the entire country stands to benefit from the additional generating that will be available to the grid.