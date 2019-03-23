Popular Topics
Vote out ANC like you voted out apartheid govt - Maimane

Mmusi Maimane told the few hundred supporters gathered on the grass that the DA wanted people to stand together to address the injustices of apartheid.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane campaigning in Potchefstroom, in the North West. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
41 minutes ago

POTCHEFSTROOM – Democratic Alliance (DA) federal leader Mmusi Maimane brought the party’s election promises to the North West province on Saturday.

He told a rally that South Africans could only address problems like load shedding and crime if they unite.

DA supporters are painting Potchefstroom’s Trim Park blue for the launch of the party’s North West manifesto.

Maimane told the few hundred supporters gathered on the grass that the DA wanted people to stand together to address the injustices of apartheid.

Maimane said President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed South Africa can defeat load shedding like it did apartheid, but the ANC itself was the culprit.

He urged supporters to vote out the ANC government just like they voted out the apartheid government.

The party is hoping to gain some of the votes the ANC could lose due to infighting in the province.

It is also fighting to retain its traditional white support base, as the Freedom Front Plus is conducting a vigorous campaign to attract these votes.

North West premier candidate Joe McGluwa is expected to outline the party’s provincial manifesto.

While the party’s provincial chairperson Carin Visser, who was one of the leaders of a ratepayer’s boycott against a lack of municipal delivery, is also set to speak.

Maimane is expected to take the party’s door-to-door campaign to Tumahole outside Parys later on Saturday.

