Vote out ANC like you voted out apartheid govt - Maimane

Mmusi Maimane told the few hundred supporters gathered on the grass that the DA wanted people to stand together to address the injustices of apartheid.

POTCHEFSTROOM – Democratic Alliance (DA) federal leader Mmusi Maimane brought the party’s election promises to the North West province on Saturday.

He told a rally that South Africans could only address problems like load shedding and crime if they unite.

DA supporters are painting Potchefstroom’s Trim Park blue for the launch of the party’s North West manifesto.

Maimane said President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed South Africa can defeat load shedding like it did apartheid, but the ANC itself was the culprit.

He urged supporters to vote out the ANC government just like they voted out the apartheid government.

The party is hoping to gain some of the votes the ANC could lose due to infighting in the province.

It is also fighting to retain its traditional white support base, as the Freedom Front Plus is conducting a vigorous campaign to attract these votes.

North West premier candidate Joe McGluwa is expected to outline the party’s provincial manifesto.

While the party’s provincial chairperson Carin Visser, who was one of the leaders of a ratepayer’s boycott against a lack of municipal delivery, is also set to speak.

Maimane is expected to take the party’s door-to-door campaign to Tumahole outside Parys later on Saturday.

"Instead of addressing the injustices of the apartheid, President Ramaphosa's comrades got together and stole from the people of South Africa.



We voted out the apartheid government, and we are here to vote out the government of the ANC." - @MmusiMaimane #DAmanifesto pic.twitter.com/fAfCxOsJdZ — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 23, 2019

WATCH: "Even President Cyril Ramaphosa is joining Premier Helen Zille where they are delivering title deeds because the DA has been delivering title deeds to the people." - @MmusiMaimane#DAmanifesto pic.twitter.com/0q7CmM9Wg3 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 23, 2019

"The North West is the province of hunger, and as a DA we are here to say hunger no more.



We are here to bring the government that will bring change in this province." - @MmusiMaimane #DAmanifesto pic.twitter.com/LeH3MjS6kl — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 23, 2019

When you are in the North West, you can't help but feel that our people are starving.



Our people are hungry because they don't have jobs.



Hungry people cannot claim freedom, that's why we stand united to say we want A Job in Every Home. - @MmusiMaimane#DAmanifesto pic.twitter.com/BIxT1Y5eRV — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 23, 2019