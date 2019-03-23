Vote out ANC like you voted out apartheid govt - Maimane
Mmusi Maimane told the few hundred supporters gathered on the grass that the DA wanted people to stand together to address the injustices of apartheid.
POTCHEFSTROOM – Democratic Alliance (DA) federal leader Mmusi Maimane brought the party’s election promises to the North West province on Saturday.
He told a rally that South Africans could only address problems like load shedding and crime if they unite.
DA supporters are painting Potchefstroom’s Trim Park blue for the launch of the party’s North West manifesto.
Maimane told the few hundred supporters gathered on the grass that the DA wanted people to stand together to address the injustices of apartheid.
Maimane said President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed South Africa can defeat load shedding like it did apartheid, but the ANC itself was the culprit.
Maimane said the DA wanted people to stand together to address the injustices of apartheid.
He urged supporters to vote out the ANC government just like they voted out the apartheid government.
The party is hoping to gain some of the votes the ANC could lose due to infighting in the province.
It is also fighting to retain its traditional white support base, as the Freedom Front Plus is conducting a vigorous campaign to attract these votes.
North West premier candidate Joe McGluwa is expected to outline the party’s provincial manifesto.
While the party’s provincial chairperson Carin Visser, who was one of the leaders of a ratepayer’s boycott against a lack of municipal delivery, is also set to speak.
Maimane is expected to take the party’s door-to-door campaign to Tumahole outside Parys later on Saturday.
"Instead of addressing the injustices of the apartheid, President Ramaphosa's comrades got together and stole from the people of South Africa.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 23, 2019
We voted out the apartheid government, and we are here to vote out the government of the ANC." - @MmusiMaimane #DAmanifesto pic.twitter.com/fAfCxOsJdZ
WATCH: "Even President Cyril Ramaphosa is joining Premier Helen Zille where they are delivering title deeds because the DA has been delivering title deeds to the people." - @MmusiMaimane#DAmanifesto pic.twitter.com/0q7CmM9Wg3— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 23, 2019
"The North West is the province of hunger, and as a DA we are here to say hunger no more.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 23, 2019
We are here to bring the government that will bring change in this province." - @MmusiMaimane #DAmanifesto pic.twitter.com/LeH3MjS6kl
When you are in the North West, you can't help but feel that our people are starving.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 23, 2019
Our people are hungry because they don't have jobs.
Hungry people cannot claim freedom, that's why we stand united to say we want A Job in Every Home. - @MmusiMaimane#DAmanifesto pic.twitter.com/BIxT1Y5eRV
WATCH: Leader @MmusiMaimane dissects the challenges facing the unemployed SAns!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 23, 2019
If you don't have A Job in a Home, it makes it hard to survive - the people cannot buy food, cannot get healthcare, & get abused by the govt that gives food parcels. - @MmusiMaimane #DAmanifesto pic.twitter.com/rASRKOEFFN
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa concedes not all in his ranks are without blemish
-
Let the law take its course, ANC KZN on arrested Mayor Mahlaba
-
Gupta curry, rumours, Zuma’s inaction – Mbalula’s testimony in quotes
-
'Keep calm': Load shedding higher than stage 2 not likely, says Eskom
-
Eskom sabotage probe under way, Ramaphosa tells frustrated CT residents
-
Mbalula clarifies Guptas involvement in his sports minister appointment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.