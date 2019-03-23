-
SAHRC to probe alleged human rights violations at Lusikisiki schoolLocal
TUT SRC ‘had no choice’ but to resume academic activities
The university announced that academic activities at all campuses would get underway once again on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology SRC says they were left with no choice but to allow academic activities to resume.
The university announced on Friday that academic activities at all campuses would get underway once again on Monday.
This comes after weeks of the academic programme being halted due to protests.
The institution said it took this decision after conducting a risk assessment on all its campuses.
TUT Soshanguve SRC President Lucky Nkambule said they will allow classes to continue uninterrupted.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have any choice but to be calm. Remember we must not be anti-progress, if this thing is a progressive move, one wrong step now in the middle of academics is going to be another problem.”
