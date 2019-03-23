Top JRA official suspended on suspicion of corruption

-
Sports Dept welcomes UN Human Rights Council decision to defend SemenyaSport
-
SU to pay R15m in damages to former student injured in residence fireLocal
-
Top JRA official suspended on suspicion of corruptionLocal
-
May pushes for Brexit deal with new timetableWorld
-
China factory blast death toll jumps to 64, man rescued after 40 hoursWorld
-
IS loss affirms Pentagon plan, but end game vague as US pulls outWorld
Popular Topics
-
SU to pay R15m in damages to former student injured in residence fireLocal
-
Top JRA official suspended on suspicion of corruptionLocal
-
Over a dozen arrests in CT housing protestsLocal
-
TUT SRC ‘had no choice’ but to resume academic activitiesLocal
-
Let the law take its course, ANC KZN on arrested Mayor MahlabaPolitics
-
Convicted paedophile William Beale says sentence 'strikingly disproportionate'Local
Popular Topics
-
Mbalula clarifies Guptas involvement in his sports minister appointmentPolitics
-
Ramaphosa concedes not all in his ranks are without blemishPolitics
-
Here are the provinces with the highest number of registered votersPolitics
-
Ramaphosa admits state capture revelations will hurt ANC at pollsPolitics
-
Gupta curry, rumours, Zuma’s inaction – Mbalula’s testimony in quotesPolitics
-
Another ANC mayor has been arrested for murderPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
Rand flat after post Fed rallyBusiness
-
Eskom hopes to keep load shedding to lower levels over the weekendBusiness
-
Zuma: Russian nuclear deal would’ve solved SA’s power crisis - reportPolitics
-
Joburg small businesses scrambling to stay afloat as load shedding takes tollBusiness
-
Some relief for South Africans as Eskom moves to stage 2 load sheddingBusiness
Popular Topics
-
JMPD officers deployed to FNB Stadium ahead of Ed Sheeran concertLifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Friday, 22 March 2019Local
-
JLo and A-Rod congratulated on engagement by ObamasLifestyle
-
Uber puts several safety initiatives in place for Ed Sheeran JHB concertLifestyle
-
'Lorena' documentary tells Lorena Bobbitt's story in a new lightLifestyle
-
House of Khan: Pakistani finds fame as 'Game of Thrones' doppelgangerLifestyle
-
Global box office revenue hits $96.8bn record high in 2018 - reportLifestyle
-
Back to the future: cassettes launch comeback tourLifestyle
-
‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke opens up about surviving brain aneurysmsLifestyle
-
Portugal draw blank against Ukraine on Ronaldo's returnSport
-
Mexico give manager Martino a winning start, beat Chile 3-1Sport
-
Sterling bags hat-trick as hungry England thrash CzechsSport
-
Macron accuses EU summit of falling short on climate goalsSport
-
Sri Lanka put South Africa in to bat for Centurion T20Sport
-
Neymar in hot water after F-bomb at Champions League matchSport
Popular Topics
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath HospitalLocal
-
IEC: We will have contingency plans for load shedding during electionsLocal
-
Elections 2019: All the numbers you need to knowPolitics
-
Political parties trade barbs at IEC pledge signingPolitics
-
SA swimmers bag 5 gold medals at Special OlympicsSport
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
Top JRA official suspended on suspicion of corruption
The head of planning is said to have solicited bribes from potential service providers among other allegations of misconduct.
JOHANNESBURG - A top Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) official has been suspended on suspicion of corruption.
The head of planning is said to have solicited bribes from potential service providers among other allegations of misconduct.
MMC for Transport Nonhlanhla Makhuba said the decision was to allow further investigations to be carried out.
The JRA has been dogged by scandal and suspicion of malfeasance among its executives for years.
The head of planning, who has not been named, is alleged to have disclosed procurement processes to potential service providers.
If proven true, the official would have contravened the agency’s code of ethics which constitutes a dismissible offence.
Makhuba said she will support the outcomes of the investigation and the decision of the board on the matter, emphasising that decisive and appropriate action would be taken.
Last year, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba vowed to act on the findings of a forensic investigation into allegations of mismanagement and corruption at the agency.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Just stage 1 and 2 load shedding for today4 hours ago
-
PowerBall Results: Friday, 22 March 20196 hours ago
-
Big Concerts, FNB Stadium: We won't have a Global Citizens problem at Ed Sheeran4 days ago
-
Let the law take its course, ANC KZN on arrested Mayor Mahlaba3 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa concedes not all in his ranks are without blemish6 hours ago
-
Gupta curry, rumours, Zuma’s inaction – Mbalula’s testimony in quotes19 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.