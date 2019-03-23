Popular Topics
Top JRA official suspended on suspicion of corruption

The head of planning is said to have solicited bribes from potential service providers among other allegations of misconduct.

Picture: Facebook.
Picture: Facebook.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A top Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) official has been suspended on suspicion of corruption.

The head of planning is said to have solicited bribes from potential service providers among other allegations of misconduct.

MMC for Transport Nonhlanhla Makhuba said the decision was to allow further investigations to be carried out.

The JRA has been dogged by scandal and suspicion of malfeasance among its executives for years.

The head of planning, who has not been named, is alleged to have disclosed procurement processes to potential service providers.

If proven true, the official would have contravened the agency’s code of ethics which constitutes a dismissible offence.

Makhuba said she will support the outcomes of the investigation and the decision of the board on the matter, emphasising that decisive and appropriate action would be taken.

Last year, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba vowed to act on the findings of a forensic investigation into allegations of mismanagement and corruption at the agency.

