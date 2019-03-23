Tensions flare in Ottery, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village due to community protests

Police have arrested nine people for public violence in Ottery and four in Parkwood.

CAPE TOWN Tensions are still high in Ottery and Sir Lowry's Pass Village due to community protests.

It’s understood residents have been protesting over the lack of housing and increasing crime.

The leader of community group, Gatvol Capetonian, Fadiel Adams said the demonstrations are not over.

He said: "We are planning a shutdown of the area which includes Parkwood, Ottery. We are speaking to residents in Hout Bay who have the same concerns right now. We are planning on staging one in Hanover Park as well until we are taken seriously.”