Sars employees issue notice to strike if salary hike demand not met

-
Sars employees issue notice to strike if salary hike demand not metLocal
-
CT farmers concerned about impact of power cuts on businessesLocal
-
KZN ANCYL welcomes clampdown on political killings as local mayor arrestedPolitics
-
Apple's Cook to China: keep opening for sake of global economyWorld
-
GALLERY: The amazing aerobatics on display at the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
Popular Topics
-
Sars employees issue notice to strike if salary hike demand not metLocal
-
CT farmers concerned about impact of power cuts on businessesLocal
-
KZN ANCYL welcomes clampdown on political killings as local mayor arrestedPolitics
-
GALLERY: The amazing aerobatics on display at the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Tensions flare in Ottery, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village due to community protestsLocal
Popular Topics
-
DA chief whip Steenhuisen labels FF Plus a party of the pastPolitics
-
Vote out ANC like you voted out apartheid govt - MaimanePolitics
-
Let the law take its course, ANC KZN on arrested Mayor MahlabaPolitics
-
Mbalula clarifies Guptas involvement in his sports minister appointmentPolitics
-
Ramaphosa concedes not all in his ranks are without blemishPolitics
-
Here are the provinces with the highest number of registered votersPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
'Keep calm': Load shedding higher than stage 2 not likely, says EskomLocal
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
Rand flat after post Fed rallyBusiness
-
Eskom hopes to keep load shedding to lower levels over the weekendBusiness
-
Zuma: Russian nuclear deal would’ve solved SA’s power crisis - reportPolitics
-
Joburg small businesses scrambling to stay afloat as load shedding takes tollBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Windsor move delayedLifestyle
-
SA defends Trevor Noah as Americans support canning of showLifestyle
-
Kanye West sells Yeezys for mental health charityLifestyle
-
JMPD officers deployed to FNB Stadium ahead of Ed Sheeran concertLifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Friday, 22 March 2019Local
-
JLo and A-Rod congratulated on engagement by ObamasLifestyle
-
Uber puts several safety initiatives in place for Ed Sheeran JHB concertLifestyle
-
'Lorena' documentary tells Lorena Bobbitt's story in a new lightLifestyle
-
House of Khan: Pakistani finds fame as 'Game of Thrones' doppelgangerLifestyle
-
Dutch not favourites against struggling Germany - Van DijkSport
-
Sports Dept welcomes UN Human Rights Council decision to defend SemenyaSport
-
Portugal draw blank against Ukraine on Ronaldo's returnSport
-
Mexico give manager Martino a winning start, beat Chile 3-1Sport
-
Sterling bags hat-trick as hungry England thrash CzechsSport
-
Macron accuses EU summit of falling short on climate goalsSport
Popular Topics
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath HospitalLocal
-
IEC: We will have contingency plans for load shedding during electionsLocal
-
Elections 2019: All the numbers you need to knowPolitics
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
Sars employees issue notice to strike if salary hike demand not met
Workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and the Public Servants Association are demanding an 11.4% salary increase.
JOHANNESBURG – South African Revenue Services (Sars) employees have issued the agency with a notice to strike in the next seven days should proposed salary hikes and other demands not be met.
Workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and the Public Servants Association are demanding an 11.4% salary increase.
The tax collector said it will meet with unions on Monday and Tuesday.
Employee relations executive at Sars Takalani Musekwa said: “They had about 26 demands when we started and many of those, we agreed that they are policy positions that need to be further discussed. After the negotiations, we are going to have task teams comprising of management and organised labour to work through those. There is also a number that we agreed we will handle them.”
Timeline
-
NPA, Hawks covered up for the wrong people, Treasury’s Momoniat tells MPs3 days ago
-
Kingon's tenure as acting Sars commissioner extended for another 90 days9 days ago
-
Gordhan's evidence must be tested to be accepted, Moyane's lawyer argues10 days ago
-
State capture inquiry hears Moyane application to cross-examine Gordhan10 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Just stage 1 and 2 load shedding for today10 hours ago
-
KZN ANCYL welcomes clampdown on political killings as local mayor arrested2 hours ago
-
PowerBall Results: Friday, 22 March 201912 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa concedes not all in his ranks are without blemish12 hours ago
-
DA chief whip Steenhuisen labels FF Plus a party of the past4 hours ago
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule6 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.