Sars employees issue notice to strike if salary hike demand not met

JOHANNESBURG – South African Revenue Services (Sars) employees have issued the agency with a notice to strike in the next seven days should proposed salary hikes and other demands not be met.

Workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and the Public Servants Association are demanding an 11.4% salary increase.

The tax collector said it will meet with unions on Monday and Tuesday.

Employee relations executive at Sars Takalani Musekwa said: “They had about 26 demands when we started and many of those, we agreed that they are policy positions that need to be further discussed. After the negotiations, we are going to have task teams comprising of management and organised labour to work through those. There is also a number that we agreed we will handle them.”