SAHRC to probe alleged human rights violations at Lusikisiki school

The commission has agreed that there is prima facie evidence of foul play at the Kwanyathi village institution.

Picture: www.sahrc.org.za
Picture: www.sahrc.org.za
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Education Department has welcomed the investigation by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) looking into alleged human rights violations at school in Lusikisiki

The commission has agreed that there is prima facie evidence of foul play at the Kwanyathi village institution.

Last month, the Democratic Alliance filed a complaint against the department to the commission for failing to provide adequate sanitation, classrooms and resources for pupils.

Department spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said: “We do not dispute the fact that the school needs work and that is why there is a contract that not only reflects the building of the toilets but also the improvement on the condition of the structure they have now.”

