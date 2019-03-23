SA defends Trevor Noah as Americans support canning of show
While some Americans were devastated by the news, others were in full support of the canning of his show, going as far as calling it a “waste.”
JOHANNESBURG – Trevor Noah has announced that American direct broadcast satellite service provider, AT&T-DirectTV, is planning on dropping his comedy show’s channel Comedy Central and 22 more other channels.
On Thursday, Noah took to Twitter to announce that should this happen then his show, The Daily Show , will no longer be aired on television.
AT&T-DIRECTV is about to drop Comedy Central and up to 22 other channels. If that happens, you won’t be able to watch The Daily Show with me! Call 888-250-5557 and tell AT&T-DIRECTV to keep Comedy Central. Go to https://t.co/LZM2HQYIQN for more info. #keepviacom pic.twitter.com/szA9Ys73UE— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 21, 2019
The average American citizen loves each & every other American citizen. We aren’t racist, we want a strong USA so we can make a living. We’re sick of ppl like you feeding the mad cow disease of liberalism as if you are the norm for us. No. Your not. We’re glad to see you go.— ✝️Lucy Dart🙏🏻🇺🇸 (@DartLucy) March 22, 2019
😆😆😆😆😆 Nobody wants to watch your waste of time show 😆😆😆😆😆— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 22, 2019
March 22, 2019
Noah took over as the host of the show from American comedian Jon Stewart in 2015. With close to 4.5 million YouTube subscribers and over 1,300 videos, the show is said to be very popular amongst young viewers.
While Americans seemed to be rejoicing over the news, SA Twitter defended Noah, calling for the satellite service provider to keep Comedy Central.
KEEP COMEDY CENTRAL WITH TREVOR NOAH !!!— Vicky_vee_jonas (@Vicky_Vee_J) March 23, 2019
Voetsek Wena!— 🦁 (@Sammy2m18) March 23, 2019
Sad to see the nasty responses to your tweet. Wanted to say the world just isn’t nice anymore, but reading your book and it reminded me a lot of people have never been nice. Hoping love and kindness win in the end. Loved seeing you in Boise! Thanks for the laughs. #keepitgoing— Tammy Taylor (@tammyinid) March 23, 2019
