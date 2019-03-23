Ramaphosa concedes not all in his ranks are without blemish

President Cyril Ramaphosa says party members have humbled themselves and placed their fate in the hands of voters.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that some within the African National Congress (ANC) have a cloud of guilt hanging over their heads as appears to be the case from testimonies delivered at the state capture inquiry.

However, the president said the truth needed to be unearthed.

Ramaphosa made the remarks while on his electioneering drive in Delft outside Cape Town on Friday.

He said the party humbled themselves and placed their fate in the hands of voters.

Ramaphosa said the ANC was putting measures in place to prevent state capture.

“We have done a number of things wrong and we’re putting ourselves in the hands of our people with great humility. We need to repair whatever has gone wrong.”

The president also acknowledged that revelations at the inquiry will hurt the ANC at polls in May.

The crowd in Delft is growing as now hundreds of residents and ANC supporters are following President Ramaphosa on his walkabout JF pic.twitter.com/8gcbsFYqAR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 22, 2019