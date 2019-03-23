Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Windsor move delayed
Harry (34) and Meghan (37) currently reside in the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London but announced their Windsor move in November.
LONDON - Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's move to Windsor has been postponed as their new home is still being renovated.
The couple - who are expecting their first child together - were due to move into 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle this week but their plans have been delayed until next month as the renovations are behind schedule.
A source told The Sun newspaper: "It's been all hands to the pump. The builders have worked all week whatever the weather. But they keep making changes, particularly on the layout.
"The word is they've been quite demanding, which is understandable as what homeowner doesn't want their house to be perfect?
"Given the scale of the project, a three or four-week delay isn't too bad. The couple are pleased with how it's all going."
Harry (34) and Meghan (37) currently reside in the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London but announced their Windsor move in November.
Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will more to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
SA defends Trevor Noah as Americans support canning of show
-
PowerBall Results: Friday, 22 March 2019
-
Big Concerts, FNB Stadium: We won't have a Global Citizens problem at Ed Sheeran
-
DJ Tira receives backlash for promoting woman beater Mampintsha’s new song
-
JMPD officers deployed to FNB Stadium ahead of Ed Sheeran concert
-
Royal household split - Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.