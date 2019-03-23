PowerBall Results: Friday, 22 March 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 22 March 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 08, 10, 15, 34, 35 PB: 16

PowerBallPlus results: 05, 08, 25, 31, 36 PB: 04

For more details visit the National Lottery website.