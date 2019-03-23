Over a dozen arrest in CT housing protests
Residents of Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Ottery and Parkwood took to the streets on Friday in housing-related protests.
CAPE TOWN - More than a dozen people have been arrested for public violence following housing-related protests this week in and around Cape Town.
Residents of Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Ottery and Parkwood took to the streets on Friday.
Law enforcement officials said they plan to continue monitoring hot spots on Saturday morning.
According to the city's Law Enforcement Unit, nine people were arrested for public violence in Ottery on Friday.
Demonstrators put up illegal structures, burnt tyres and threw stones at police officers.
Meanwhile, ward councillor for Sir Lowry's Pass Village Stuart Pringle says he is engaging with the Mayco member for housing around the issues of the community.
“I have also been talking to community leaders to arrange a meeting so we can sit down and discuss these issues.”
In Parkwood, protest action flared up again in Prince George Drive also on Friday; at least four people were arrested for public violence in that area.
And in Kleinmond, following protest action on Wednesday, residents met with the municipality on Friday about housing, water and electricity issues.
