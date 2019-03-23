Mexico give manager Martino a winning start, beat Chile 3-1

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Mexico give manager Martino a winning start, beat Chile 3-1

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez broke the scoreless game open when he converted a penalty kick in the 52nd minute.

Mexico's national football team coach, Argentinian Gerardo "Tata" Martino, conducts a training session at the High-Performance Centre (CAR) in the outskirts of Mexico City, on February 11, 2019. Martino conducted his first training session with the Mexican national team. Picture: AFP.
Mexico's national football team coach, Argentinian Gerardo "Tata" Martino, conducts a training session at the High-Performance Centre (CAR) in the outskirts of Mexico City, on February 11, 2019. Martino conducted his first training session with the Mexican national team. Picture: AFP.
26 minutes ago

BENGALURU - Mexico scored three second-half goals in quick succession to defeat Chile 3-1 on Friday and give new manager Tata Martino a winning start to his tenure.

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez broke the scoreless game open when he converted a penalty kick in the 52nd minute in front of a crowd of more than 41,000 at the friendly in San Diego.

Hector Moreno headed home a corner kick in the 64th minute and Hirving Lozano chipped a shot over the Chilean goalkeeper’s head less than a minute later to put the contest out of Chile’s reach.

The win is the first for the 56-year-old Argentine Martino, who led Atlanta United to the MLS Cup last season before being named as Mexico’s head coach in January.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA