Mbalula clarifies Guptas involvement in his sports minister appointment
Fikile Mbalula claims he was congratulated for being appointed sports minister by Gupta before he was informed of the appointment by then-President Jacob Zuma.
African National Congress (ANC) election head Fikile Mbalula’s interview with the Public Protector in which he denied having a conversation with Ajay Gupta has been one of the many focal points of his testimony at the Zondo Commission on Friday.
The former sports minister has moved to explain how he was in a different state of mind when he made the assertions to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela back in 2016.
The commission took Mbalula to task over inconsistencies in his evidence to the statement he submitted to the Public Protector.
“When I appeared before the Public Protector and what may arise as inconsistencies, is how I relate and answer the question of appointment and being offered a position. I raised the issue in the NEC meeting and the context to which was that there was a call.”
Mbalula claimed he was congratulated for being appointed sports minister by Gupta before he was informed of the appointment by then-President Jacob Zuma.
The commission heard a recording from the transcript of Mbalula’s interview with Madonsela in which she tried to engage him on having been informed of his appointment by the Guptas.
“I deny that vehemently,” he said.
“So you deny that?” Madonsela asks.
“Emphatically,” Mbalula said.
WATCH: Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay Gupta
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa concedes not all in his ranks are without blemish
-
Here are the provinces with highest number of registered voters
-
Ramaphosa admits state capture revelations will hurt ANC at polls
-
Gupta curry, rumours, Zuma’s inaction – Mbalula’s testimony in quotes
-
Another ANC mayor has been arrested for murder
-
Eskom sabotage probe under way, Ramaphosa tells frustrated CT residents
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.