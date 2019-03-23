Let the law take its course, ANC KZN on arrested Mayor Mahlaba

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Let the law take its course, ANC KZN on arrested Mayor Mahlaba

Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who is also the party's Emalahleni regional chairperson was arrested, was on a charge of murder on Friday.

Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba. Picture: Newcastle Municipality/Facebook.
Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba. Picture: Newcastle Municipality/Facebook.
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says the law should be allowed to take its course before conclusions are made in the case concerning arrested Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

Mahlaba, who is also the party's Emalahleni regional chairperson was arrested, was arrested on a charge of murder on Friday.

He's set to appear at the Newcastle Magistrates Court next week.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said: “We were staggered as the ANC when we heard the news, and at this point, we’re unable to get details because it’s something that recently happened.”

Two more mayors are being investigated for murder by a task team probing political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Last week, Harry Gwala District Mayor Mluleki Ndobe was arrested in connection with the murder of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA