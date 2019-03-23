Let the law take its course, ANC KZN on arrested Mayor Mahlaba

Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who is also the party's Emalahleni regional chairperson was arrested, was on a charge of murder on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says the law should be allowed to take its course before conclusions are made in the case concerning arrested Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

He's set to appear at the Newcastle Magistrates Court next week.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said: “We were staggered as the ANC when we heard the news, and at this point, we’re unable to get details because it’s something that recently happened.”

Two more mayors are being investigated for murder by a task team probing political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Last week, Harry Gwala District Mayor Mluleki Ndobe was arrested in connection with the murder of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.