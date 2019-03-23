-
KZN ANCYL welcomes clampdown on political killings as local mayor arrested
Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who is the party's Emalahleni regional chairperson, was arrested on Friday on a charge of murder.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal says while its disappointed by the arrest of Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba it welcomes efforts by law enforcement to clamp down on those implicated in political killings in the province.
Mahlaba, who is also the party's Emalahleni regional chairperson was arrested on Friday on a charge of murder.
The Youth League said it doesn't believe the arrest will affect the ruling party in the province at the polls in May.
Provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo said party members implicated in political killings should be recalled and removed from their positions.
“There is harm that is being done to the ANC if they continue to stay in political or government positions, so that is why we are calling for their removal because the ANC cannot be associated with people who are accused of such serious crimes.”
