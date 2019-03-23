Kanye West sells YEEZYs for mental health charity

Kanye West and his family set up their own stall where they sold limited pairs of the unreleased YEEZY Boost 700 V2 'Geode' to raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

LONDON - Kanye West and his family set up a stall selling YEEZYs to raise funds for mental health care.

The 41-year-old rapper, his wife Kim Kardashian West and their children set up their own stall on Friday, where they sold limited pairs of the unreleased YEEZY Boost 700 V2 'Geode' to raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Kardashian West shared pictures of the family's YEEZY stand, showing them with their children and Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian.

West - who suffered a nervous breakdown in 2016 - has been open about his mental health struggles in the past and last year revealed that he has frequently experienced suicidal thoughts.

He shared: "I've thought about killing myself all the time. It's always an option and [expletive]. Like Louis C.K. said: I flip through the manual. I weigh all the options."

West subsequently revealed the extent to which he's considered taking his own life.

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, the Famous hitmaker explained: "I'm just having this epiphany now, 'cause I didn't do it, but I did think it all the way through. But if I didn't think it all the way through, then it's actually maybe more of a chance of it happening."

Today Kanye and Adidas partnered with families across America to create homemade pop-up YEEZY Lemonade Stands stocked with limited pairs of the unreleased YEEZY Boost 700 V2 “Geode”. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 22, 2019

In the continued spirit of bringing people & families together, the brand has selected unexpected locations for the stands to connect w communities throughout the country. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 22, 2019

All proceeds made via the stands will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI https://t.co/74GhHLKuAL) the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 22, 2019