Just stage 1 and 2 load shedding for today

Eskom has been implementing rolling out rotational blackouts for over two weeks now, citing a shortage of generating capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Stage 1 load shedding is still underway and is expected to give way to stage two power cuts from 9 am on Saturday morning.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan assured South Africans they were knee-deep in finding a solution to the power crisis.

Stage two load shedding is expected to end at 11 pm tonight.