Just stage 1 and 2 load shedding for today
Eskom has been implementing rolling out rotational blackouts for over two weeks now, citing a shortage of generating capacity.
JOHANNESBURG - Stage 1 load shedding is still underway and is expected to give way to stage two power cuts from 9 am on Saturday morning.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan assured South Africans they were knee-deep in finding a solution to the power crisis.
Stage two load shedding is expected to end at 11 pm tonight.
Saturday , 23 March 2019 : Eskom is currently implementing Stage 1 rotational loadshedding. Stage 2 will be implemented from 09h00— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 23, 2019
and will continue until 23h00 today. This is due to a shortage of capacity.
We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.@GCISMedia @@TimesLIVE
