JMPD officers deployed to FNB Stadium ahead of Ed Sheeran concert
Big Concerts and FNB Stadium management have confirmed that e-hailing service Uber is an accredited transport service for the event.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department says officers will be on duty at all intersections surrounding the FNB Stadium on Saturday from 10 am until after the Ed Sheeran concert.
The showpiece is set will take place on Saturday and Sunday night.
Included in Uber’s operational plan are several safety initiatives to provide reliable rides to and from the stadium.
Concert-goers are urged to only use the service in designated pick-up zones to ensure the safety of all.
This comes after fans were accosted, assaulted and robbed after the Global Citizen concert last year.
The incidents sparked widespread outrage and drew questions about stadium management, safety and preparedness.
The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said people were encouraged to use Gautrain and megabuses to get to the concert.
“These buses will operate from Montecasino, Emperors Palace, Carnival City Casino and Ticketpro Dome among others.”
Meanwhile, organisers said the concert will not be running on Eskom's energy supply, but rather on its own generators, meaning load shedding will not affect the event.
