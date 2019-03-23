Great news! Eskom says no load shedding on Sunday

The power utility said stage 2 load shedding will stop after 11 pm on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - While stage 2 load shedding is currently in place, Eskom says there will be no power cuts on Sunday.

However, it said the system remains tight and vulnerable.

Eskom implemented stage 4 rolling blackouts for six conservative days last week.