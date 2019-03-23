Elsies River school pupils get youth camp in efforts to curb violence

The city's JP Smith said following the School Resource Officers programme, they've seen an improvement in school safety and stability at the St Andrews High School.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement School Resource Officers (SRO) have opted to host a youth camp for St Andrew's High School pupils in Cape Town in an effort to curb the violence plaguing the institution.

Last year, the officers confiscated 690 weapons from learners at the Elsies River school.

Over the past few months, officers confiscated four weapons.

The city's JP Smith said following the SRO programme, they've seen an improvement in school safety and stability on the premises.

“It’s excellent work being done by the school resources officers around building relationships with these young people, [leading to] the reduction in volatility and that means a more stable teaching environment. I was told that many of the young people were involved [in the programme] have had a significant change in their school attendance.”