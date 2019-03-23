Popular Topics
DJ Tira receives backlash for promoting woman beater Mampintsha’s new song

Mampintsha, whose real name is Mandla Maphumulo, was recently under the spotlight after a video of him physically assaulting Gqom musician Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane surfaced.

Thousands flocked to Orlando Stadium in support of their favorite crews in the biggest music showdowns to hit the country. DJ Tira’s Durban Massacre Sound System, took the title. Photo: Sethembsiso Zulu/EWN
Thousands flocked to Orlando Stadium in support of their favorite crews in the biggest music showdowns to hit the country. DJ Tira's Durban Massacre Sound System, took the title. Photo: Sethembsiso Zulu/EWN
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Music producer and hit song maker DJ Tira has come under fire on social media for promoting a single by woman beater Mampintsha.

Mampintsha, whose real name is Mandla Maphumulo, was recently under the spotlight earlier this month after a video of him physically assaulting Gqom musician Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane surfaced.

DJ Tira, who signed Mampintsha while he was part of kwaito and house group, Big Nuz, issued a statement after the video surfaced condemning violence against women and also claiming that his heart was sad for Babes Wodumo.

In a now-deleted video, Tira (real name Mthokozi Khathi) can be seen jamming to Mampintsha’s new song while driving.

Twitter users then called for the DJ to be cancelled for supporting the artist.

However, some saw nothing wrong with DJ Tira promoting Mampintsha's song claiming it had nothing to do with abuse claims levied against the artist.

Timeline

