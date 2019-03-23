DJ Tira receives backlash for promoting woman beater Mampintsha’s new song

Mampintsha, whose real name is Mandla Maphumulo, was recently under the spotlight after a video of him physically assaulting Gqom musician Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane surfaced.

JOHANNESBURG - Music producer and hit song maker DJ Tira has come under fire on social media for promoting a single by woman beater Mampintsha.

Also I just wanna say that I'm so disgusted at DJ Tira the audacity of him to proudly promote Mampintsha's new single as if nobody knows what he did to Babes Wodumo on record.



DJ Tira, who signed Mampintsha while he was part of kwaito and house group, Big Nuz, issued a statement after the video surfaced condemning violence against women and also claiming that his heart was sad for Babes Wodumo.

Statement by DJ Tira pic.twitter.com/03sYhdjpWp — Makoya Van Best (@DJTira) March 4, 2019

In a now-deleted video, Tira (real name Mthokozi Khathi) can be seen jamming to Mampintsha’s new song while driving.

Twitter users then called for the DJ to be cancelled for supporting the artist.

We need to cancel DJ Tira as well — Kwanele khoza (@Kwanelekhoza02) March 23, 2019

Maybe DJ Tira needs to be reminded about the statement he issued after the assault of Babes Wodumo. He is shameless. https://t.co/w0x1czLIhy — Ole Sihle Mlambo ✍🏿️ (@SihleSays) March 23, 2019

Mampintsha is going to profit and make money off beating Babes Wodumo.

He made a song on the verbal exchanges that took place on that night.



This song will play everywhere, man’s will make his money, Babes’ trauma will never end.



Men are scum of the earth.

Bottom of the barrel. https://t.co/czCOh0SKkE — mfaz’omnyama. (@mfazomnyama_) March 23, 2019

However, some saw nothing wrong with DJ Tira promoting Mampintsha's song claiming it had nothing to do with abuse claims levied against the artist.

DJ Tira is just promoting Mampintsha's new single not his abusive habbits — IG: TRL (@LikeTerell_) March 23, 2019