DA chief whip Steenhuisen labels FF Plus a party of the past
Steenhuisen was one of the speakers at the party’s manifesto launch in the province. He switched to Afrikaans to attack the Freedom Front Plus as he addressed a rally in the competitor’s heartland.
Steenhuisen said next to the road in Potchefstroom you see an old man who is very grey, and who says “slaan terug” (strike back). The party's chief whip asked who this old man wants to hit, and where he wants to take South Africa back to?
He said these small parties are crumbs who now think they are bread. Steenhuisen said only the DA has enough MPs to take on the African National Congress in Parliament’s portfolio committees.
Earlier, DA leader Mmusi Maimane spoke out against farm murders, saying these are a hijacking of the country’s food.
The party’s internal polls showed that it could lose some of its traditional white voters to the FF Plus.
